13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022

Windy and cool today
The May 11, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:57 AM, May 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS —Southwest gusts to 25 mph this morning and west gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. Cool in the 50s early, highs barely 70 this afternoon, which is more than 15 degrees below average and more typical of March than May. Plenty of sunshine today. Lows tonight drop to the low 50s with northwest breezes at 10-20 mph. A quick climb to 79° Thursday, 90° Friday, 97° Saturday, and 100° Sunday and Monday. A break in the wind from Thursday through Saturday before southwest gusts to 25 mph return Sunday through early next week. As temperatures climb near 100 degrees, nighttime lows will increase to the low 70s.

