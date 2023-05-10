13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We start partly cloudy and in the 60s early this morning with a few 10-20 mph winds. We're back to 82° this afternoon as breezes linger at 15-25 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Thursday sees mid 80s before above-average warmth arrives Friday (91°) and this Mother's Day weekend (93°-94°). Low 90s should last into next week. Nighttime lows will be near 70° during this stretch. Friday delivers 25 mph northeast gusts, but winds should be limited to 15-20 mph the rest of the time. There's just enough moisture around this weekend that a stray shower or thundershower is possible in the mountains, and next week isolated pop-up showers may include Las Vegas. Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.