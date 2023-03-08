13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today looks windy, with daytime southwest gusts of 25-35 mph and temperatures that climb from the low 40s early to the mid 60s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky. Less wind tonight and Thursday, with readings dropping to the low 40s tonight before returning to the mid 60s tomorrow. Another round of southwest gusts to 25-35 mph is here Friday, and breezes Saturday linger at 15-25 mph from the west-southwest. In spite of mostly cloudy conditions, we'll approach our first 70° weather since February on Friday afternoon. Las Vegas expects a stretch of mid 70s this weekend through early next week. These temp just a few degrees milder than average for this time of year. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the low and mid 50s from Thursday night through next week. There's a small 10% shower chance on Friday, and then again on Tuesday, with a 20% chance next Wednesday.