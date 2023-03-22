13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Colder-than-average weather is here for the foreseeable future. Southwest gusts of 30-40 mph this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and a partly cloudy sky. Highs only reach the upper 50s this afternoon, with a mostly cloudy sky, gusts to 25 mph, and a 20% chance for passing showers that will last through midnight. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s as breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

Thursday starts in the low 40s and finishes near 60° with some 10-20 mph southwest winds and a mix of clouds and sun, alongside a 10% chance for a PM shower. Friday remains borderline breezy (10-20 mph northwest winds) but mostly sunny weather sends us from the low 40s early to the low 60s later. A shot of chillier air is here this weekend, with highs in the mid 50s more typical of January than late March. Lingering 10-20 mph winds will accentuate the chill both days. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, and there's a slim 10% shower chance, before mostly sunny weather on Sunday. Monday looks mostly sunny with upper 30s early and upper 50s later as northeast 10-20 mph winds just won't quit. Tuesday brings another 10% shower chance as clouds thicken, breezes shift to the southeast at 10-20 mph, and highs return to the low 60s.