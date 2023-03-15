13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Passing showers with south breezes at 15-25 mph and temperatures in the 50s early this morning. Scattered heavy showers with embedded thunder are in the forecast from around midday through this afternoon and tonight, although they'll be hit or miss. Highs will be in the upper 60s again today, and lows tonight will drop to the upper 40s. The chance of a passing thundershower continues this evening, and showers may linger until 2 a.m. in Las Vegas. North breezes at 10-20 mph are in the forecast after dark. Thursday sees north breezes at 15-25 mph and sunshine, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. We'll wake to low 40s Friday, a partly cloudy sky, and daytime highs are limited to the low 60s (nearly 10° below average) as northeast breezes blow at 10-20 mph. Mid 60s continue this weekend, with a mostly cloudy sky, a few breezes at 5-15 mph, and a small chance for a stray shower Sunday morning. Highs remain cooler-than-average in the mid 60s early next week, although southwest winds increase to 15-25 mph Monday and 20-30 mph Tuesday. A few stray showers are possible Tuesday.