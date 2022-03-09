13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Mar. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning with winds under 10 mph. The sky will be sunny early, then partly cloudy by midday and beyond. West gusts reach 10-20 mph this afternoon as highs approach 70°. North breezes hit 10-20 mph after midnight as temperatures drop to the mid 40s and clouds thicken. Thursday delivers north gusts of 30-40 mph from start to finish, and mostly cloudy weather delivers a 20% chance of showers the first half of the day. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. Blowing dust and crosswinds while driving are also expected. Friday morning is cold, in the mid 30s, as northeast breezes at 5-15 mph linger. Highs Friday afternoon reach the low 60s under a sunny sky. Saturday looks fairly calm (gusts 10 mph) with a high of 71°. Sunday looks similar, with warmer weather in the mid 70s. Upper 70s to near 80° weather is expected Monday and Tuesday, with 25 mph gusts on Tuesday afternoon.