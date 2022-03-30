13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Mar. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Las Vegas is mainly clear, a bit breezy, and in the 50s to low 60s at sunrise. Highs reach the upper 70s this afternoon as high clouds increase a bit. Quiet conditions are expected across Southern Nevada through the end of the week. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80° on Thursday and Friday, before climbing to the mid 80s Saturday as south gusts reach 20 mph. Sunday looks mostly cloudy and windy (southwest gusts to 30 mph) with highs in the low 80s. Monday and Tuesday deliver north gusts to 30 mph and 25 mph, respectively. Highs climb from the low 80s Tuesday to the upper 80s Wednesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 50s during this stretch.