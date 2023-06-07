13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will slowly move from southern California to southern Nevada through Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm chances. Las Vegas sees a 20% chance of rain Wednesday while Mt. Charleston has a 50% chance of storms. The unsettled weather brings more clouds and south winds 15-25 mph Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile our temperatures will start in the 70s and land in the mid 80s- which is well below average for this time of year. Las Vegas has yet to see its first 100° day, and we may not see triple digits until mid to late June. Low pressure keeps our temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through the next week and beyond. The latest Las Vegas has ever seen its first 100 °day is June 30.