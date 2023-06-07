Las Vegas still waiting on first 100-degree day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been an unusual start to the summer in the Las Vegas Valley, with temperatures yet to reach triple digits a week into June.

Last year, the valley experienced its first triple-digit day on May 19.

The latest recorded 100-degree day in the valley was June 30, 1965.

On Wednesday, valley temperatures peaked at only 81 degrees.

Clouds from California, as well as an area of low pressure, are moving into the valley and contributing to the lower temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees.

The rest of the week, Nevadans can anticipate partially cloudy weather.

Channel 13 forecasters say Las Vegas residents likely won't see triple digits for at least the next week.