LAS VEGAS — Warm this morning with 80s across most of the valley and a mostly sunny sky. Expect 90s by 8am or 9am, and there's some lingering humidity in the air. Highs reach above 106° today with a 30% storm chance from noon into mid-afternoon, favoring the south and east side of the valley. Southwest afternoon winds will reach 25 mph, and brief stronger gusts are possible near any pop-up storms. Nighttime lows won't offer much heat relief this week, only dipping to the low 80s. Southwest gusts increase from 25 mph to 30 mph Friday and this weekend but it should be mostly sunny and no storms are expected. Highs will dip from 104° Thursday to 102° Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be 100° and Monday (Fourth of July) is "only" in the upper 90s, which is a bit below-average. Lows will dip to the 70s this weekend and early next week, translating to some slightly cooler early mornings. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning or wait until the sun is going down. When outside, remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with other health issues that make them prone to heat illness.