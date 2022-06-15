13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Starting off in the 70s early this morning with a climb through the 80s after 7am and low 90s after 11am. Highs hit 100° by 4pm but we're not expecting much wind today. This evening drops from the low 90s to the upper 80s by 10pm, with upper 70s early Thursday morning for lows. South winds pick up to 20-30 mph Thursday afternoon as highs sizzle at 107°. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly when highs exceed 105°. Stronger southwest gusts of 30-40 mph on Friday and Saturday will accompany highs of 102° and 96°, respectively. Sunday is Father's Day and it looks nice in the morning (70s early) with a warm afternoon (93°) as southwest winds gust at 15-25 mph. Upper 90s on Monday give way to highs near 100° Tuesday, with more triple digits expected the rest of next week.