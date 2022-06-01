LAS VEGAS —Las Vegas looks sunny and in the low 90s this afternoon, although a north wind at 15-25 mph early makes for cool wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll drop through the 80s this evening and dip to 70° late tonight under a clear sky. Southwest breezes Thursday (15-25 mph) push highs to 100° as sunshine gives way to some late day clouds. Friday through the weekend offer mid and upper 90s. Southwest gusts increase to 30 mph on Friday and Saturday, and 25 mph on Sunday. Next week delivers a hot stretch of weather with afternoon temperatures ranging from 100° to 105°.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022
Breezy morning, warm afternoon
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 08:56:53-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.