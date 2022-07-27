LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s this morning, and monsoon mugginess keeps afternoon highs in the mid and upper 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Daytime storms around Southern Nevada should be limited to the mountains, and will slowly drift to the south, so the chance of a thundershower in Las Vegas is only 10%. However, a band of gusty thunderstorms may push our way from the north and northeast near sunset (around 8:00 p.m.) and the chance in the valley is about 30%. In Las Vegas we expect the afternoon and evening storm chance to hover at 20% Thursday through early next week, although most places will remain dry as the storms are more likely over the mountains. The high humidity levels will go down a notch on Friday, and drop a little more by Tuesday of next week. Highs climb back to 101°-102° Thursday through the weekend and stay there through early next week. Outside of gusty thunderstorm winds, breezes are expected to stay light, under 15 mph most of the time. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 80s during this stretch.