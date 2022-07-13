LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s at sunrise and should hit 100° by 10:00 a.m. under a partly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers are moving from Arizona into Utah, so Mesquite may see a few raindrops, and another batch of showers is lifting across Highway 95 near Indian Springs. South winds pick up to 15-25 mph today as afternoon highs reach 109°. There's a 10% chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm today in Las Vegas, with a 30% chance over the mountains. Most valley areas will be dry. We'll linger in the triple digits after dark until 10:00 p.m., with lows back in the upper 80s after midnight. Monsoon mugginess will be noticeable on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, increasing the chance of a valley shower or thundershower to 20% during the late morning and afternoon. Highs hover at 108°-109° those days, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and south daytime gusts to 20-25 mph. The rain chance drops back to 10% Sunday through early next week, with marginal humidity, highs between 107°-109°, and a mostly sunny sky, and southwest breezes at 15-25 mph. Nighttime lows remain in the mid and upper 80s during this stretch, which means quick warm-ups each morning.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.

