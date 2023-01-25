13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Quite cold this morning, in the low and mid 30s in Las Vegas, with clear and fairly calm conditions. Northeast winds pick up around late morning and continue this afternoon and evening at 10-20 mph. Highs today reach the mid 50s with sunshine and a few high clouds. We'll tumble through the 40s this evening with lows late tonight in the mid and upper 30s. Sunny weather continues Thursday as temperatures are limited to the mid 50s in spite of continued sunshine. Northeast winds at 15-25 mph are expected Thursday, followed by a calm stretch Friday and Saturday with east breezes at 5-10 mph. Sunday turns partly cloudy as southwest winds at 15-25 mph precede our next weather maker, which brings clouds and a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs remain in the mid 50s through the weekend, drop to the low 50s Monday with the possible wet weather, and cool to the upper 40s Tuesday as winds blow in from the north at 10-20 mph. There are suggestions that additional rain chances may develop in the second half of next week.