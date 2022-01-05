Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022

Another cold morning
The January 5, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jan 05, 2022
LAS VEGAS —Another chilly morning in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s at times courtesy of 5-10 mph breezes. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky and winds at 5-10 mph. We're still chilly tonight and tomorrow morning (upper 30s and low 40s) but should see a slight warm-up to the low 60s Thursday afternoon. Highs in the low 60s continue Friday, as south winds hit 10-20 mph and high clouds develop. Highs Saturday hit 60° with sun and calm conditions. We'll dip to the upper 50s Sunday through early next week.

