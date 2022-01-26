13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Wind chill values in the 30s this morning with 5-10 mph breezes. Las Vegas looks sunny and cool this afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Readings dip to the 40s this evening and drop back to the mid 30s tonight. Highs reach either side of 60° Thursday and Friday as north winds pick back up to 10-20 mph in the valley. The weekend looks calm and in the low 60s each afternoon. Highs clouds will mix with sun Friday afternoon and throughout Saturday, but Sunday looks mostly sunny. Southwest winds will increase to 20 mph on Monday before a cold front delivers northwest gusts to 25 mph Tuesday and drops highs from the low 60s to the mid 50s. A few chances for light rain may develop early next week, but right now they don't look promising.