13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Starting off in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mainly clear sky and occasional 5-10 mph breezes. We'll by sunny most of today with highs in the mid 60s and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Laughlin continues to see north gusts of 35 mph today, but winds there take a temporary break Thursday (20 mph) before ramping back up Friday (40 mph). In Las Vegas the sky turns mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, keeping lows in the low and mid 40s. Expect those clouds to hang tough Thursday as highs remain in the mid 60s and winds stay under 15 mph. A system passes north of us Friday and stirs up the wind: north gusts to 25 mph are expected in the valley, with 30 mph gusts in the mountains. We'll be partly cloudy in Las Vegas with highs still in the mid 60s on Friday afternoon. The weekend looks mostly cloudy on Saturday (north gusts to 20 mph) and partly cloudy on Sunday (winds under 15 mph) as highs hover in the low 60s and low temperatures dip to the 40s each night. Low 60s should continue early next week with fairly quiet winds and more sun than clouds.

