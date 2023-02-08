13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — After a chilly early morning in the upper 30s and low 40s with some high clouds, today looks calm (east winds 5-10 mph) and sunny with an afternoon high of 64°. Tonight will be chilly, back down to the upper 30s and low 40s with calm and clear conditions. Thursday is a bit breezy (northeast 10-20 mph) and in the low 60s with sunshine. Friday looks calm and mostly sunny with highs back near 60°. Southeast gusts to 20 mph on Saturday and north gusts to 20 mph on Sunday won't spoil the weekend: Southern Nevada will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 60s. Next week delivers lingering breezes Monday (north gusts 20 mph) with a bit more wind Tuesday (west gusts 25 mph) as highs hover in the low 60s. A bigger cooldown to the low 50s is expected to arrive for a few days starting Wednesday.