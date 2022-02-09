13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's cool this morning, in the 40s, but highs return to the low 70s this afternoon with sun and occasional high clouds. There are north winds at 15-25 mph across the north end of the Las Vegas Valley this morning, and northeast gusts to 20 mph will develop elsewhere this morning and last through the afternoon. Stronger 40 mph gusts will continue down the Colorado River Valley. Tonight looks breezy (10-20 mph) with lows near 50 degrees. Still a bit breezy Thursday (20 mph), otherwise Las Vegas will be sunny with 50s & 60s in the morning returning to the low 70s. Winds slacken in Las Vegas Friday, this weekend, and Monday. It remains quite mild through the weekend as highs continue to hit the low 70s through Monday. A drop to the 60s starts Tuesday as a trough of low pressure crosses the West. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s during this stretch.