13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's a cold morning in the 30s to near 40° with breezes at 10-20 mph at times and a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the 40s most of today, with highs briefly near 50° this afternoon as northwest winds gust to 25 mph. There's a 30% chance of a passing snow shower from midday through early evening. Clouds clear tonight, but winds linger at 15-25 mph through midnight before relaxing late, when lows drop to the low 30s near The Strip and upper 20s in colder valley neighborhoods. Thursday looks calm, sunny, and still cold, with highs in the low 50s. We'll wake up to the 30s each morning through the weekend. Daytime highs remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday, with northeast afternoon breezes at 10-20 mph and a mostly sunny sky. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s, and a bit less wind. Upper 60s and low 70s return Monday and Tuesday, with mid 70s by the middle of the week. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and low 50s next week.