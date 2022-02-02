13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS —A strong push of north winds has wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s feeling like the upper 20s. Bundle up! Expect gusts to 40 mph in the valley, 55 mph along Lake Mead and the Colorado River, and 55 mph in the Spring Mountains. Highs this afternoon will not escape the upper 40s, and at times it will feel like the upper 30s, but we'll be mostly sunny. It remains breezy tonight, with valley gusts to 25 mph, as lows fall to the low 30s and wind chills dip to the 20s. We remain breezy (20-25 mph gusts) with highs in the low 50s Thursday and mid 50s Friday, and wake-up temperatures in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Weekend highs rebound to the low and mid 60s with light breezes Saturday giving way to 25 mph gusts Sunday. Calmer conditions early next week and highs back above average in the mid-to-upper 60s will be nice!