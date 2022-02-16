13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Chilly northwest winds up to 30 mph are here this morning, alongside wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Early clouds give way to increasing sun by mid-morning, with afternoon highs reaching the low 60s under a clear sky and lingering northwest gusts to 30 mph. Still breezy tonight as lows drop to the low 40s. North gusts at 25 mph on Thursday and daytime highs in the low 60s as sunshine continues. Less wind on Friday and Saturday, with highs climbing from the mid to the upper 60s alongside sunshine. Clouds increase Sunday as afternoon southwest gusts hit 25 mph and temperatures flirt with 70°. A 30% rain chance accompanies clouds on Monday as another round of strong gusts hit 35 mph and highs drop to near 60°. A chilly stretch continues early next week, with morning temperatures in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s on Tuesday.