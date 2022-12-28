13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy early with mostly sunny weather the rest of the day. We start in the low 50s but hover in the low 60s from midday through afternoon. There will be some cool northwest winds at 10-20 mph as the day wears on. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s with winds under 10 mph and a mainly clear sky. Thursday and Friday look mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and a small 10% chance of a few raindrops. New Year's Eve weekend looks dicey from a weather perspective. South winds at 15-25 mph on Saturday will increase to 25-35 mph from the southwest after dark, then shift from southwest to northwest on Sunday at 15-25 mph. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and drop to 52° as we ring in 2023 at midnight, with lows in the upper 40s late. Rain chances will sit at 40% on Saturday, then climb to 80% Saturday evening and night, and linger at 40% on Sunday morning as we flip the calendar to January. Cooler highs in the mid 50s are here Monday and Tuesday, with another 20% chance of showers on Tuesday.