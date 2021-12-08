13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS — Light showers from yesterday and last night have pulled away from Las Vegas as we start Wednesday, but some clouds will linger as we wake up to the upper 40s. We'll be mostly sunny and in the mid 60s this afternoon, with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Tonight drops to the low 50s as clouds increase after midnight and set the stage for our next rain chance. Thursday delivers an 80% rain chance to Las Vegas from morning through afternoon with lots of clouds and southwest winds up to 30 mph making highs in the mid 50s feel rather cold. Friday sees the rain chance exit by sunrise, with north winds up to 25 mph limiting highs to the low 50s despite a mostly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday deliver continued sunshine, but wake-up temperatures in the 30s and highs only in the low 50s! Highs in the 50s linger next week, with another rain chance by Tuesday.

