13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's clear and in the 30s this morning, and highs will be limited to the upper 40s today. South breezes at 10-20 mph will accentuate the chill. Thick clouds move in this afternoon but showers will be isolated at best. Widespread rain holds off until around midnight, and sticks with Las Vegas through lunchtime Thursday. Temperatures tonight drop to near 40°, so no snow is expected in the valley. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for elevations above 4,000 feet, with 12" of snow near Mountain Springs on Highway 160, and up to 24" of snow for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. It's possible that neighborhoods above 3,000 feet (like Summerlin West) could see snow. Thursday turns dry in the afternoon as highs remain in the upper 40s and winds stay under 10 mph. Friday looks mainly dry (the rain chance is only 20%) with highs in the low 50s and northwest breezes up to 15 mph. We'll be in the upper 30s with north winds at 10-15 mph at midnight to ring in 2022. On Saturday (January 1st) Las Vegas looks sunny and chilly with north gusts up to 15 mph and wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s, followed by daytime highs in the mid 40s. Similar cold and bright weather continues Sunday, although it should be calmer.