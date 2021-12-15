13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start in the 30s this morning, and parts of Las Vegas have gusts of 25 mph, making it feel like the 20s! Mostly sunny early before high clouds increase today. Highs will be limited to near 50° although winds should stay under 10 mph this afternoon. We drop to the mid 30s tonight in the city with upper 20s possible in some spots. Thursday sees high clouds at times, with highs again limited to only 50°. Low 50s are here Friday but north winds will hit 20 mph. Low 50s continue this weekend (which looks sunny) after wake-up temperatures in the low 30s. Low and mid 50s continue early next week, with small rain chances materializing by Tuesday increasing on Wednesday.