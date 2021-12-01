LAS VEGAS —Temperatures range from the upper 40s to near 60 degrees this morning. It's a bit breezy on the north end of the valley. Daytime highs return to the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. We'll drop back to the 60s this evening and hit the 50s by 8 pm before lows drop to the upper 40s after midnight. Highs drop to the 69°-70° range Thursday and Friday through the weekend into early next week, which is still 10° above average. Winds remain under 10-15 mph in Las Vegas during this stretch, although the Colorado River Valley will see gusts of 30-35 mph today and tomorrow, and likely revisits blustery conditions Sunday and Monday. A shift in the pattern occurs next week and should drop highs closer to the low 60s by next Tuesday and deliver some clouds and small rain chances.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021
Chilly early, another mild afternoon ahead
Posted at 5:22 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 08:22:05-05
