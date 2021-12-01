13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures range from the upper 40s to near 60 degrees this morning. It's a bit breezy on the north end of the valley. Daytime highs return to the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. We'll drop back to the 60s this evening and hit the 50s by 8 pm before lows drop to the upper 40s after midnight. Highs drop to the 69°-70° range Thursday and Friday through the weekend into early next week, which is still 10° above average. Winds remain under 10-15 mph in Las Vegas during this stretch, although the Colorado River Valley will see gusts of 30-35 mph today and tomorrow, and likely revisits blustery conditions Sunday and Monday. A shift in the pattern occurs next week and should drop highs closer to the low 60s by next Tuesday and deliver some clouds and small rain chances.