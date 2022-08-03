13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s this morning with a slight dip in humidity and clouds pushing our way from the southeast. Highs reach 103° today, with scattered mountain storms having only a 10% chance of reaching valley neighborhoods this afternoon. It will be in the 90s this evening with lows dropping to the mid 80s by daybreak Thursday. Passing showers or thundershowers are possible through the day tomorrow as energy pushes our way from Arizona. Muggy weather returns on Friday, delivering another opportunity for scattered downpours. The return of rain chances should limit highs to 100° on Thursday and 97° on Friday. Weekend highs should reach 100° after starting in the 80s. Saturday and Sunday won't be washouts, but each day offers a 20% rain and storm chance as marginal humidity continues. Scattered thundershower chances reach 30% early next week, keeping highs around 97° on Monday and Tuesday.