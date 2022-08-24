13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Scattered thundershowers are approaching from the southeast side of the valley at 4:00 a.m. It's breezy and in the 80s early this morning, with highs near 101° today with a 30% chance of thundershowers and a mix of sun and clouds. Evening temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s, with lows near 80° after midnight as a stray shower or thundershower chance continues. Thursday delivers another round of scattered storms (30% chance) as humidity increases and delivers more clouds, keeping highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Friday delivers isolated storms (a 20% chance in the valley) as humidity lingers and highs remain in the upper 90s. Slightly drier air this weekend means no storms for Las Vegas on Saturday or Sunday, which sends highs back above 100°.