13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We start in the 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Las Vegas highs reach near 100° as spotty storms will likely remain near the mountains. The chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower in the valley is only 20%. Evening temperatures in the 90s will drop to the mid 80s after midnight. Slightly higher rain and storm chances (30%) are here Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as the humidity turns even more noticeable. Highs will be in the upper 90s in between the storms on Thursday and Friday, then drop to the mid 90s Saturday. Any storms may contain heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. We'll watch Sunday's forecast for changes, but for now it looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s, and should stay dry, even as high humidity lingers. Upper 90s to near 100° weather is expected through early next week, with rain chances below 10%.