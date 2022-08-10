13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS — A Flood Watch continues for much of the Desert Southwest as storms have the potential to drop 1"-2" of rain in some spots. The chance of a thundershower in Las Vegas is 40% this afternoon. Temperatures begin in the 80s and should be limited to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon as storms develop and clouds increase. High humidity continues the rest of the week, with dew points in the mid 60s feeling quite humid. Valley storm chances dip to 20% Thursday but climb back to 40% Friday. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 90s through the weekend into early next week as monsoon mugginess continues. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch. Scattered weekend storms (30% chance) mean we'll have to watch the sky for lightning and downpours, but I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans.