13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise but we'll heat up to 105° this afternoon with southwest breezes picking back up to 25 mph. The smoke could be thicker today and the air quality forecast is still Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Temperatures are near 107° on Thursday and 108° on Friday, when an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley. Saturday hits 107° and Sunday hovers near 106° with daytime gusts to 20 mph. A small rain chances kick in Sunday in the mountains and moves into the valley on Monday. Scattered valley storms are more likely Tuesday into Wednesday as humidity increases, which could limit highs closer to 100° those days. Overnight lows range from the upper 70s tonight to the low 80s the rest of the week.