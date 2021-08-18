13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS —South and southwest winds continue this morning with gusts to 25 mph picking up to 30 mph this afternoon. Temperatures start in the 80s and highs could be limited to the upper 90s for the first time since late July. A mostly sunny sky is expected in Las Vegas, as yesterday's wildfire smoke thins out. A few isolated storms are possible today across Utah and Arizona, but chances in Las Vegas this afternoon are only 10%. Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 70s as winds relax late, so it will be cooler as we start Thursday. Highs stay in the mid 90s Thursday afternoon as south winds blow at 10-20 mph, but wildfire smoke near Lake Tahoe should move to Southern Nevada and turn thick by the end of the day. Highs linger in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday before hitting 101° Sunday. Gusts generally from the south at 20-25 mph those days as sunshine rules. Temperatures heat up a little early next week, but should stay below 105°.