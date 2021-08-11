13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Storms could fire in the mountains this afternoon and then drift southwest, but the chance in Las Vegas is only 10% today. We start in the 80s and finish around 104° today with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Mostly sunny conditions will give way to increasing smoke this afternoon as it blows in from the north, and that smoke may turn thick on Thursday and could linger into Friday. We'll keep you posted if the air quality deteriorates. Lows at night drop to the 80s through the weekend and into next week. Lower rain chances (10%) in Las Vegas continue through Sunday before picking up a bit early next week on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from 104° Thursday to 107° Friday and 106° Saturday as humidity lingers.