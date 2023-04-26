13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the mid 50s and low 60s this morning with sunshine. Northeast gusts of 10-20 mph today as highs climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. We'll drop to the low 60s tonight with a clear and fairly calm sky. Low 90s Thursday (gusts again limited to 20 mph) before a round of northeast wind on Friday of 25-35 mph as highs stay in the upper 80s. Expect low 90s Saturday (calm) and upper 90s Sunday (southwest gusts 15-25 mph) which is more than 15° above-average. Sunday's forecast of 98° is just 1° shy of the record high of 99° set in 1981. Low 90s linger Monday as a round of strong wind (south gusts 25-35 mph) arrives. A drop to the low 80s Tuesday may be followed by a drop to the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain high with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.