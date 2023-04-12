13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today looks windy (south gusts of 25 mph early and southwest gusts of 35 mph this afternoon) with a mix of clouds and sun alongside mild temperatures. We wake up to the upper 60s and low 70s with daytime highs in the mid 80s. This evening and tonight remain windy (southwest gusts 25-35 mph) as lows dip to the upper 50s. Thursday delivers mid 70s for the first time since last Saturday as northwest gusts linger at 25 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Less wind (breezes limited to 10-15 mph) just in time for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Las Vegas enjoys mid 70s Friday, 80° Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday as dry weather continues. Mid 80s continue Monday as southwest gusts to 30 mph return to the forecast. A small drop to the upper 70s as southwest winds continue to reach 30 mph on Tuesday.