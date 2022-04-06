13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Apr. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the low 60s early this morning with sunshine and northeast breezes at 15-30 mph. Blustery weather today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. A Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect from Lake Mead down the Colorado River valley for north gusts to 45 mph, choppy boating conditions, and elevated fire danger. Lows tonight will be cool, in the 50s, with lingering northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Mid 80s return Thursday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 20 mph. Low 90s return Friday and Saturday, with calm weather Friday and southwest gusts to 20 mph Saturday. Sunday delivers additional 25 mph gusts from the north early and then from the west the rest of the day, with highs in the low 80s. Monday looks cooler, in the low 70s, with stronger southwest gusts to 35 mph. Northwest gusts to 25 mph and highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday will accompany a small 10% shower chance. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week will likely be in the 70s.