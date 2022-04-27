13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Apr. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS —This morning is breezy (southwest gusts to 20 mph early) and mild in the 70s with clouds exiting early. Mostly sunny today with afternoon gusts to 30 mph and highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the low 60s tonight as southwest winds continue to gust to 25 mph and clouds return. Thursday looks windier, with southwest gusts to 30 mph in the morning and 40 mph in the afternoon, alongside highs in the mid 80s and possible blowing dust. Thursday night looks breezy as a cold front crosses Southern Nevada, and lows dip to the upper 50s. Friday looks nice, with a north gust to 20 mph, sunshine, and daytime highs in the mid 80s. Saturday starts in the upper 50s but then climbs to the upper 80s with sunshine and calm winds under 15 mph. Sunday and Monday deliver southwest gusts to 25 mph and 35 mph, respectively, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s continuing through the rest of next week, with nighttime lows in the low 60s.