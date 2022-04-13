13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Apr. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 30s and 40s early this morning around Las Vegas, which is quite cold for April. We'll climb back to the low 50s by 9 a.m. and this afternoon delivers highs in the upper 60s along a mostly sunny sky and southeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be chilly, back down in the mid 40s, as southwest breezes blow at 5-15 mph. Thursday is breezy (southwest gusts 30 mph) and in the mid 70s, with low 80s Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday. Lows Thursday night through the weekend will be in the 50s. Southwest gusts blow at 25 mph Friday, but are more substantial at 45 mph Saturday. Easter Sunday will be calmer, with a quiet morning in the 50s and 60s followed by south winds at 10-20 mph in the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s. Mid and upper 80s should linger much of next week, although a cool down returns next Friday, April 22nd.