13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday midday, March 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — After a morning round of rain dropped about 0.25" across much of the valley, not to mention snow showers that flew across the west side of town, we're dry through the afternoon underneath a mix of clouds and partial sun. Temperatures won't escape the upper 40s, and breezes from the west at 15-25 mph are accentuating the chill.

A second round of rain and snow showers is forecast this evening through about midnight! While temperatures in most of Las Vegas will be around 40° after dark, colder air aloft could easily send snow showers down to the surface this evening. We'll dry out after midnight and drop to the mid 30s as northwest winds blow at 20-40 mph and create wind chill values in the 20s!

Additional heavy snow is in the forecast this evening in the Spring Mountains, as well as across Lincoln County, Mountain Pass on the I-15 in Southern California, the Cajon Pass on I-15 in Southern California, and north of St. George on I-15 in Southern Utah.

It's dry Thursday and beyond, but lingering gusts to 40 mph early Thursday morning will make lows in the 30s feel like the 20s. Breezes diminish to 10-20 mph in the afternoon as sunshine sends highs to the mid 50s. Friday looks sunny and cold, with mid 30s at sunrise and mid 50s in the afternoon alongside northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy weather arrives this weekend with 25 mph southwest gusts Saturday (62°) and 30 mph southwest gusts Sunday (63°). Near 60 should continue Monday as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Similar winds and temperatures continue on Tuesday.