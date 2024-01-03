13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, January 3, 2024

LAS VEGAS — A couple rounds of showers are in the forecast today, with up to 0.05" of rain in Las Vegas causing slippery conditions on the roads at times. The bulk of the moisture comes through during the morning commute, with another round possible from late afternoon through evening. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s will only climb to the low 50s this afternoon, and breezes at 15-25 mph will accentuate the chill.

Up to 6" of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains (including Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon) so a Winter Weather Advisory is in place today and tonight. That's also the case in parts of Lincoln County, where 2" to 4" of snow will fall above 6,000 feet.

A cold night in the upper 30s as partly cloudy conditions develop. Thursday begins in the upper 30s with northwest breezes at 15-20 mph. Highs tomorrow only reach the mid 50s, in spite of sunshine, because northwest winds will gust to 20-25 mph. Readings tumble to the mid 30s Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday highs remain in the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Northwest winds pick up to 15-25 mph after dark on Friday, and overnight lows will drop back to the mid 30s.

Saturday sees increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s, alongside southeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Saturday night and Sunday morning deliver mid 30s and as a cold front moves through, there's a slim 10% chance of a stray shower and flurries. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph on Sunday will limit highs to the low 50s as a mostly cloudy morning gives way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Sunday night through Monday morning remains breezy and cold, with lows in the low 30s. Monday and Tuesday are still chilly, with wake-up temperatures near freezing and daytime highs limited to about 50° even as sunshine dominates the weather pattern.