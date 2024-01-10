13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, January 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS — This morning in Las Vegas is the coldest we've been so far this winter, with wake-up temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s across the valley with sunny and calm conditions. Afternoon southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph as highs reach the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front comes through tonight and brings a 30% chance of spotty light snow showers (some raindrops in the mix) between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. while overnight temperatures dip to the mid 30s. The bigger impact from the cold front will be gusty northwest winds of 20-30 mph late tonight through Thursday morning and midday, so we'll wake up to wind chills in the upper 20s tomorrow. Thursday afternoon remains breezy (north gusts of 20 mph) with highs struggling to reach 50° despite sunshine. Breezes Friday and this weekend won't be bad, but it remains chilly with wake-up temperatures in the low 30s and highs in the low 50s. This weekend remains fairly quiet with more sun than high clouds and winds under 15 mph. While we wake up to the mid 30s, afternoon highs will range from the mid-to-upper 50s. We'll keep it about that cool early next week, but are watching the chance for highs in the 60s to return by the end of next week for the first time in a couple weeks.