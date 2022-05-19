13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind and triple digit heat are expected Thursday before more seasonal temperatures return in time for the weekend. Lows start in the low 70s Thursday morning with a light breeze and sunshine. It doesn't take long for temps to climb with mid 90s by midday and highs landing in the low 100s across the Las Vegas valley. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the region Thursday due to a cold front that picks up gusts 35-40 mph Thursday afternoon and evening, elevating fire danger considering our dry conditions. The front leaves behind "cooler" conditions, with highs dropping back to the mid 80s Friday and Saturday with sunshine and a lingering breeze. Gusts to 25 mph stick around through the majority of next week as highs climb back to the triple digits by next Wednesday.