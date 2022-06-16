13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jun. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —High temperatures climb well above average Thursday before our next cold front brings gusty wind and elevated fire danger Friday and below average temperatures for the weekend. Lows start in the upper 70s Thursday morning with highs climbing near 107º in Las Vegas, about 7º above average. We'll see sunny skies and gusts to 25 mph Thursday, increasing 35-40 mph Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through. We expect blowing dust and debris with gusts of that magnitude, as well as elevated fire danger with no outdoor burning recommended this weekend. The front clears the region by Father's Day on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s this weekend, 5º-10º below the seasonal average.