13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jan. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —This week's gradual warming trend marches on into the weekend with highs climbing back above the seasonal average as sunny skies and pleasant conditions continue. Wednesday night will be clear and calm with dinner time temperatures in the low to mid 50s after hitting a high near 59º. Lows fall to the low 40s ahead of sunrise Thursday. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday with highs climbing to the low 60s, about 5º above normal for this time of year. A light breeze picks up with gusts to 20 mph on Friday as a weak system clips the area, but other than that we'll settle into the sunshine and seasonal temperatures through the weekend.