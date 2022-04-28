13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Apr. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy winds turn gusty again Thursday with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph possible. Wednesday evening is breezy but pleasant with gusts to 25 mph and dinner time temps in the 80s under a mostly clear sky. Gusts increase to 30 mph Thursday morning and range from 30-40 mph Thursday afternoon with peak gusts expected after lunch time. Temperatures climb to the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky, but blowing dust could be an issue for the second half of the day. The system that brought the breeze pulls away from the region Thursday night, with gusts dropping under 30 mph after sunset and under 20 mph Friday and Saturday. The weekend looks spectacular with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.