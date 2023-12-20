13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, December 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Only a 10% shower chance in Las Vegas today. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s with a mostly sunny sky. We'll climb to the mid 60s this afternoon (10° above-average) with a mix of clouds and sun. Lows drop to the upper 40s the next few nights. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with spotty shower chances Thursday (30%) before a round of rain develops Friday morning through Friday night. The chance of measurable rain in Las Vegas is about 70% then, with amounts around 0.20" causing slippery streets. Highs Friday are limited to 60° with cloudy weather in between the showers. Amounts near 0.50" are likely in Laughlin and southern Clark County as the core of the system passes from Southern California to Arizona. Showers clear to our east on Saturday morning, with partly cloudy weather and highs in the low 60s in the afternoon. Freezing levels will be high this week, above 8,000 feet during the daytime, so snow amounts in the Spring Mountains look light; Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon may pick up a couple inches of snow, primarily on Friday. Mostly sunny and cold weather returns Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; highs reach the mid 50s in Las Vegas then. We'll drop near 40° Saturday night, and see mid 30s Sunday night (perfect for Santa) and Monday night. Highs remain in the 50s through next week.