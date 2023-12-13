LAS VEGAS — Expect north gusts of 20-25 mph today in Las Vegas. We start in the 40s with sunshine this morning. Afternoon highs reach near 60°. Breezes relax this evening, and lows late tonight will fall near 40°. Low 60s return Thursday as calm and mostly sunny conditions cover Southern Nevada. A mix of high clouds and partial sun Friday through the weekend while highs hover in the low 60s, which is more than 5° above-average for mid-December. Lows late at night and early in the morning will be in the low 40s during this stretch. A small chance for light showers may develop Sunday, and again next week Tuesday through Friday, but at this point amounts look negligible.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Breezy and sunny and chilly today
Posted at 5:31 AM, Dec 13, 2023
