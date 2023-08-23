13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, August 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the mid 70s to low 80s at daybreak with a mostly sunny forecast and highs in the mid 90s this afternoon. That's the warmest we've been since Friday. Lingering humidity from Hilary and the addition of moisture from Harold generates a 20% storm chance this afternoon, this evening, and tonight. The chance climbs to 30% Thursday as clouds and humidity increase. Lightning, gusty winds, and localized downpours are possible as highs reach back to the mid 90s.

Friday looks dry as we return to the upper 90s with lingering mugginess. Sunshine and the first 100° weather since last Thursday are forecast this weekend. Humidity sticks around Saturday but we'll dry the air out Sunday through early next week. Highs will be more typical for late August (between 100° and 105°) Sunday through early next week. Lows at night will be in the 70s this week but climb near 80° Friday night and beyond.